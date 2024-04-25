Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Karnataka capital city Bengaluru's four parliamentarian constituencies Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, will vote to elect an MP in the 18th Lok Sabha Elections phase two voting on April 26. A total of 14 constituencies of Karnataka will vote tomorrow.

Akin to poll discipline, certain institutions will remain closed throughout Bengaluru tomorrow.

Here's a list of what is closed in Bengaluru on April 26

-Bengaluru is seeing three dry days that began on April 24. The dry day restrictions where one will not be able to purchase alcohol from shops will remain in place till April 26.

-The liquor sale ban has come into effect from 5 pm on Wednesday, April 24, and will be lifted only after midnight on April 26

-Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC is also being enforced in Bengaluru, starting from 6 pm on April 24 until midnight on April 26

-The Karnataka High Court has also declared a general holiday for its Benches on April 26 and May 7 - the voting days in Karnataka, Deccan Herald reports

-Banks will also observe a holiday and follow suit in closure.

-Corporate offices are mandated to grant leave to their employees, ensuring their participation in the voting process as per legal obligations

-Schools, colleges, and similar educational institutions are expected to remain closed in Bengaluru for April 26, in adherence to law

-Public transport such as the BMTC, BMRCL, and hospitals will continue to function in Bengaluru on April 26

-Commercial establishments are expected to operate, albeit with delayed commencement to facilitate their eligible employees' early voting on election day.

Lok Sabha Elections in Bangalore: Key Candidates

-Bangalore North: Congress’s M V Rajeev Gowda versus BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje

-Bangalore Central: Congress' Mansoor Ali Khan versus BJP's PC Mohan

-Bangalore South: Congress' Sowmya Reddy versus BJP's Tejasvi Surya

-Bangalore Rural: Congress' DK Suresh versus Deve Gowda's son-in-law CN Manjunath

