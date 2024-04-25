Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Assam's Barak valley, stirred by NRC, awaits their unusual chance to elect an MP
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase two: Assam's Barak Valley will look forward to an unusual chance of voting to elect an MP during the 18th Lok Sabha polls on April 26. Barak Valley, that remained a reserved seat, has moved to the unreserved category after a delimitation exercise, with Silchar Lok Sabha seat being in the reserved category. Residents of Barak Valley will vote for the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat on April 26.