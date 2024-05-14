Near ‘maa Ganga’ in Varanasi, PM Modi gets emotional remembering mother Heeraben: ‘Maa ke jaane ke baad…’
PM Modi got emotional while mentioning the relationship he has had with River Ganga after the passing of his mother, Heeraben
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who filed his Lok Sabha elections 2024 nomination from Varanasi on Tuesday, got emotional while mentioning the relationship he has had with River Ganga after the passing of his mother, Heeraben. PM Modi's mother died in 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.