Lok Sabha elections: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh leading from Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab by over 25,000 votes
BREAKING NEWS

Lok Sabha elections: Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh leading from Khadoor Sahib seat in Punjab by over 25,000 votes

Livemint

Punjab Election Results 2024: According to initial trends, the Congress was leading in six Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP was leading in four constituencies in Punjab.

Mint Image

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh from Khadoor Sahib seat by over 25,000 votes, the trends showed as per Election Commission of India data.

Amritpal Singh, who was contesting as an independent, was leading from the Khadoor Sahib seat, while Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was leading from the Faridkot seat.

According to initial trends, the Congress was leading in six Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP was leading in four constituencies in Punjab.

The Congress was leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Patiala seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading from Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur and Bathinda seats, the trends showed.

