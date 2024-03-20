Lok Sabha elections: Rajasthan govt declares holiday on polling day

There will be a holiday in the offices and work places in the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies on April 19 for the first phase of voting and the 13 constituencies in the second phase on April 26

Rajasthan government has declared a paid holiday for all workers in private, industrial institutions and government undertakings on the voting day for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chief electoral officer Praveen Gupta on Wednesday said that the Rajasthan government has issued a notification in this regard.

There will be a holiday in the offices and work places in the 12 Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, April 19, for the first phase of voting and the 13 constituencies in the second phase on Friday, April 26, so that the voters can exercise their franchise on the said dates, the notification said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Filing of nominations for first phase of Lok Sabha elections begins today

The Section 135 ‘B’ of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 allows the state governments to grant paid leave to employees on the day of voting. This includes people employed in any business, profession, industrial undertaking or any other establishment.

Those entitled to vote will be given leave on the day of polling, the notification said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These provisions shall not apply to voters whose absence from work would cause danger or material loss in connection with the establishment in which he is employed.

To provide voting facilities to the voters of private industrial institutions and government undertakings, the officials of the concerned departments and undertakings have been informed about the guidelines of the election commission, said the chief electoral officer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 19.

Elections will be held in 102 Lok Sabha seats in 17 States and Four Union Territories in this phase.

In the notification, the ECI said that March 28 will be the last date for filing nominations for Bihar and March 27 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

“March 30 will be the date for scrutiny of nominations for Bihar and March 28 for others," the ECI notification said.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!