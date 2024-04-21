Lok Sabha elections 2024: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations on due to incidents of firing, EVM destruction
Firing case in Manipur Lok Sabha polling station: Fresh polling ordered at 11 stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22 after allegations of electoral malpractices, including booth capturing and EVM destruction.
Manipur Lok Sabha constituency: The Chief Electoral Officer announced on April 20 that repolling will be conducted at 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 22. This decision was made following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared the initial polls held on April 19 null and void, necessitating a new round of voting.