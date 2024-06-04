Explore
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Kishori bhaiya, I never had doubts…, Priyanka Gandhi as Congress slays in Amethi
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Kishori bhaiya, I never had doubts…, Priyanka Gandhi as Congress slays in Amethi

Livemint

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: According to the latest trends by the ECI, Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma is leading with 95,962 votes, while BJP's Smriti Irani was trailing behind at the time of writing this report.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma during an election roadshow for the Lok Sabha polls (PTI)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Following latest trends showing Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma leading against BJP's Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said she never doubted his victory. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka also congratulated the people of Amethi while sharing a picture with Kishori Lal.  

“Kishori bhaiya, I never had any doubts, I was sure from the beginning that you will win. Hearty congratulations to you and my dear brothers and sisters of Amethi!" her post in Hindi read. 

Priyanka Gandhi's post for Kishori Lal Sharma:

According to the latest trends by the ECI, Sharma is leading with 95,962 votes, while BJP's Smriti Irani was trailing behind at the time of writing this report.

Published: 04 Jun 2024, 02:25 PM IST
