Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Kishori bhaiya, I never had doubts…, Priyanka Gandhi as Congress slays in Amethi
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: According to the latest trends by the ECI, Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma is leading with 95,962 votes, while BJP's Smriti Irani was trailing behind at the time of writing this report.
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Following latest trends showing Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma leading against BJP's Smriti Irani in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said she never doubted his victory.