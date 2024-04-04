Breaking News
Lok Sabha polls: Robert Vadra to contest against Smriti Irani in Amethi? Priyanka Gandhi's husband says ‘I get requests’
Lok Sabha Elections: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Thursday said Amethi's people want him to contest from the constituency against the sitting MP Smriti Irani
Lok Sabha Elections: Robert Vadra, businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, on Thursday said Amethi's people want him to contest from the constituency against the sitting MP Smriti Irani for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message