'Hands-off approach' needed: SC refuses to direct EC to upload voter turnout data amid Lok Sabha elections
Refusing any direction to EC, the Supreme Court said that five phases of polling have concluded and two remain, and it would be difficult for the poll panel to mobilise manpower.
Stating that a ‘hands-off approach’ needs to be adopted, the Supreme Court on Friday refused an NGO's plea to issue the Election Commission directions to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website during the Lok Sabha polls.