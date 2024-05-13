Lok Sabha elections: Supriya Sule says CCTVs in Baramati godown with EVMs switched off for 45 minutes
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati seat Supriya Sule said, “It is suspicious that the CCTV is switched off where a very important thing like EVM is kept.”
Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule alleged on Monday that after the voting in the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency ended on Monday, CCTV cameras installed in the godown, where the EVMs are kept, were switched off for 45 minutes.