Active Stocks
Tue Apr 16 2024 15:59:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.05 -0.53%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,414.75 -3.65%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 359.40 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 751.90 -0.65%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,509.40 0.97%
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC halts Bengal Governor's Cooch Behar tour, cites violation of poll code
BackBack

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC halts Bengal Governor's Cooch Behar tour, cites violation of poll code

Livemint

Election Commission of India (ECI) has halted the proposed tour of Governor of West Bengal to Cooch Behar. Governor CV Ananda Bose was supposed to travel to Cooch Behar on 18-19 April

The Election Commission has halted the proposed tour of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose due to MCC (HT)Premium
The Election Commission has halted the proposed tour of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose due to MCC (HT)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission of India (ECI) has halted the proposed tour of Governor of West Bengal to Cooch Behar. Governor CV Ananda Bose was supposed to travel to Cooch Behar on 18-19 April, during the silence period which was in violation of MCC, reports ANI. 

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 Apr 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App