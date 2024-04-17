Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC halts Bengal Governor's Cooch Behar tour, cites violation of poll code
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission of India (ECI) has halted the proposed tour of Governor of West Bengal to Cooch Behar. Governor CV Ananda Bose was supposed to travel to Cooch Behar on 18-19 April, during the silence period which was in violation of MCC, reports ANI.