Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission of India (ECI) has halted the proposed tour of Governor of West Bengal to Cooch Behar. Governor CV Ananda Bose was supposed to travel to Cooch Behar on 18-19 April, during the silence period which was in violation of MCC, reports ANI.

(More details awaited)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!