Home >Elections 2019 >Election Results 2019 >‘Nitish Kumar will be Bihar Chief Minister': Sushil Modi after NDA win in assembly polls
Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi.

‘Nitish Kumar will be Bihar Chief Minister': Sushil Modi after NDA win in assembly polls

1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Thank people of Bihar for expressing faith in NDA for fourth time, said Sushil Modi
  • The NDA retained power in Bihar after winning 125 seats in a closely contested election

Bihar deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi thanked the people of Bihar for trusting National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He also said that there were few chief ministers in Indian politics that were trusted by people for the fourth time.

“I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It’s not ordinary. In Indian politics there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion," the deputy chief minister said while speaking to news agency ANI.

He also made it clear that Nitish Kumar will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar, “Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister, that was our commitment," he told NDTV.

The BJP won 74 of Bihar's 243 seats, taking the NDA's tally past the majority mark, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United was restricted to 43.

He further said that in an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats, and the main thing is that the people of Bihar voted for NDA.

"In an alliance, not all parties win equal number of seats. Who won how many seats is irrelevant, people voted for NDA. BJP played a role in JD(U)'s victory & JD(U) played a role in BJP's victory. JD(U), BJP, VIP & HAM worked together, then we registered this victory," Sushil Modi said while speaking to news agency ANI.

