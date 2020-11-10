Bihar polls: BJP set to emerge as single-largest party, show EC trends

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to emerge as the single-largest party in Bihar polls as it is leading on 72 seats in the state, as per the Election Commission of India's initial trends.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats at 12:15 pm--NDA is leading on 127 seats - BJP 73, JDU 47 and Vikassheel Insaan Party 7.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats at 12:15 pm--NDA is leading on 127 seats - BJP 73, JDU 47 and Vikassheel Insaan Party 7.

View Full Image Source: Election Commission of India. Click on the image to enlarge

The BJP is marching ahead as per the early trends, having an upper hand over JDU.

While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 100 seats - RJD 61, Congress 20, Left 19. BSP is leading on one, AIMIM on three, LJP on five and independents on seven.

Chirag Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party is leading on five seats so far

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am today at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

The ECI has set up 55 counting centres in all the 38 districts of the state, which had voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates.

Bihar is the first state where the full-fledged election was held after the coronavirus outbreak in India. The voting across 243-assembly constituencies in Bihar was held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates.