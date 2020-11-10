Bihar polls: Facing rout, Congress leader cries EVM hacking conspiracy again

Bihar assembly election results 2020: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is marching ahead as per early trends, having an upper hand over Janata Dala United (JD-U). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats.

As the initial trends project a victory for the National Democratic Alliance, Congress Party leader Udit Raj has again raised up the EVM conspiracy again. 'When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?', tweets Congress leader Udit Raj.

जब मंगल ग्रह &चाँद की ओर जाते उपक्रम की दिशा को धरती से नियंत्रित किया जा सकता है तो ईवीएम हैक क्यों नही की जा सकती ? — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) November 10, 2020

Congress is a part of Mahagathbandhan which is leading on 104 seats.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA, which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).





















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via