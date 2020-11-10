Bihar polls: Facing rout, Congress leader cries EVM hacking conspiracy again

Bihar polls: Facing rout, Congress leader cries EVM hacking conspiracy again1 min read . 01:18 PM IST
- Congress leader Udit Raj has again raised up the EVM conspiracy again
- Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bihar assembly election results 2020: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is marching ahead as per early trends, having an upper hand over Janata Dala United (JD-U). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats.
Bihar assembly election results 2020: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is marching ahead as per early trends, having an upper hand over Janata Dala United (JD-U). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for all 243 seats.
As the initial trends project a victory for the National Democratic Alliance, Congress Party leader Udit Raj has again raised up the EVM conspiracy again. 'When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?', tweets Congress leader Udit Raj.
As the initial trends project a victory for the National Democratic Alliance, Congress Party leader Udit Raj has again raised up the EVM conspiracy again. 'When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?', tweets Congress leader Udit Raj.
Congress is a part of Mahagathbandhan which is leading on 104 seats.
Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.
On one side is the NDA, which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).
Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.