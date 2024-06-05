Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Modi failed to equal THIS Nehru record as he sets for 3rd term as PM
Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Jawaharlal Nehru had won an outright majority in his third election held in 1962. PM Modi's BJP, however, won 240 seats, 32 short of majority mark of 272 seats, in general elections 2024.
Prime Narendra Modi has won a third consecutive term after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Modi will be the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to come to power in India for three straight terms.