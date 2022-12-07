MCD poll result 2022: AAP marks maiden win ending 15-yr BJP rule. 10 key updates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a sweeping win in the MCD election 2022 by gaining a total of 134 seats. This marks the 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the maiden win for the AAP. Following the win, Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal sought PM Narendra Modi's blessing and urged BJP and Congress to work together to make Delhi a better place. Here are the key updates from the Delhi Civic Polls results 2022.
Here are the 10 key updates:
- AAP gained a majority by winning 134 while the BJP bagged 104. The Congress managed to win just nine wards. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.
- Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.
- AAP's transgender candidate Bobi won from Sultanpuri-A defeating her Congress rival Varuna Dhaka by over 6,700 votes.
- Following the win, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre & ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation." He also congratulated Delhi for the win.
- CM also promised to end corruption and bribery culture in the MCD.
- BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hours. But, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.
- The counting of the seats at 8 am and continued till 4 pm in the evening. By 1 pm, it was clear that AAP was a clear winner
- This marks the end of BJP rule in the Delhi civic body office also the maiden win for AAP. Kejriwal also highlighted that this was the fourth win for his party in the city in 8 years' time.
- In the previous Delhi MCD polls, in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards, while the AAP won 48 and the Congress 27.
- The Congress party was not predicted (in the exit polls) to be a prominent challenge
