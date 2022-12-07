MCD poll result 2022: AAP marks maiden win ending 15-yr BJP rule. 10 key updates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a sweeping win in the MCD election 2022 by gaining a total of 134 seats. This marks the 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the maiden win for the AAP. Following the win, Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal sought PM Narendra Modi's blessing and urged BJP and Congress to work together to make Delhi a better place. Here are the key updates from the Delhi Civic Polls results 2022.

