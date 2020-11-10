MP bypoll results 2020: BJP ahead in 16 seats, Congress in 8, BSP leading in 1

MP bypoll election results 2020 today: The results to the 28 bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh will be declared today. The by-elections to 25 of these seats were necessitated as the sitting Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. They contested the bypolls as BJP candidates. In the remaining three Assembly segments, bypolls were held due to demise of the sitting legislators. The counting of votes began at 8 am. For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, bypolls have been held in as many as 28 Assembly seats in the 230-member House in one go. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House

Here are the updates:

-BJP ahead in 16 seats, Congress in 8, BSP leading in 1

-The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in 13 of the 28 Assembly constituencies.

View Full Image Source: Election Commission of India Click on the image to enlarge

-The Congress is ahead in six seats, as per the early trends.

-BJP's Tulsiram Silawat is leading from Sanver, while Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is ahead in Badnawar, Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, Narayan Singh Pawar from Biora, Hardeep Singh Dung from Suwasara, and Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashok Nagar against their rivals from the Congress.

-BJP candidates Mahendra Singh Sisodia is leading in Bamori, Bisahulal Singh in Anuppur, Pradyumna Singh Lodhi in Bada Malhara, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar in Nepanagar, and Govind Singh Rajput in Surkhi.

-Congress' Vipin Wankhede, Rajendra Singh Baghel, and Ajab Singh Kushwaha are ahead against their challengers from the BJP in Agar, Hatpipalya and Sumaoli constituencies, respectively.

-By-polls were held in Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra of Madhya Pradesh.