The exit polls have predicted neck-and-neck fight between NDA and INDIA bloc in Jammu and Kashmir.

The INDIA bloc holds an edge in the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha seats as per the various exit polls results announced on Saturday.

India Today - Axis My India exit poll predicted three seats for the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference and two seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

According to exit polls, Congress is also likely to win the Ladakh seat.

Of the six seats, five seats in Jammu and Kashmir and one in Ladakh, the BJP is expected to win two to three seats, as per India TV-CNX Exit Poll.

Whereas, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference is likely to get 3 seats and Congress may win one seat.

As per ABP-C Voters, the INDIA bloc is likely to win zero to two seats, NDA one to two seats and others two to three seats.

Times Now-ETG Research has predicted two seats for the BJP and two to three seats for the INDIA bloc and one seat for others.

This is the first general election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The voting for five seats -- Anantnag-Rajouri, Udhampur, Jammu, Srinagar and Baramulla - ended on May 25.

Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency recorded 51.35 per cent voter turnout, the highest in 35 years, i.e., since 1989.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole had said that the Union Territory recorded an overall voter turnout of 58 percent in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The electoral battle remained between two major regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

