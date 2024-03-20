Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all state and Union territory governments that all “unauthorised" political advertisement must be removed with immediate effect. The poll body informed that they have been receiving complaints from Congress alleging that unauthorised political advertisements are still being displayed in many places across the country.

On 16 March, the Election Commission of India has declared the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into place, which bars any political advertisement from being displayed till the results are declared on 4 June.

“The Election Commission of India has taken serious note of the non-compliance/partial compliance of its instructions and hereby directs all State/UT Governments to immediately remove all unauthorised political advertisements and ensure full compliance with its aforesaid instructions", the ECI said.

“The Commission has been receiving complaints from Congress and other quarters alleging that unauthorised political advertisements are still being displayed in many places across the country", the ECI statement added.

According to news agency ANI report, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader R S Bharathi had complained to the poll body.

Meanwhile, the centre in an official order issued on Wednesday notified the Fact Check Unit under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to work on the same.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar warned against the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha elections. Kumar said that the ECI will soon launch a "Myth vs Reality" project to curb fake news spreading on social media platforms.

Myth vs Reality is going to provide information on how to identify fake news and narratives pedalled on social media platforms.

The Election Commission announced the political parties to ensure responsible social media behaviour and warned that stringent actions will be initiated against originators of fake news.

The ECI also released an advisory for political parties for the upcoming general elections stating that they must foster political discourse that inspires rather than divides.

CEC Rajiv Kumar highlighted that the parties must indulge in issue-based campaigning, avoiding hate speeches.

