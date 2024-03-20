Lok Sabha Elections: ECI directs states to remove unauthorised political ads, says ‘received complaints from Congress…’
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed all state and Union territory governments that all “unauthorised" political advertisement must be removed with immediate effect. The poll body informed that they have been receiving complaints from Congress alleging that unauthorised political advertisements are still being displayed in many places across the country.