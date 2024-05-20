Hello User
Lok Sabha poll in Mumbai: Show your ink to get 20% discount in THESE restaurants on May 20 and 21. Check list

Livemint

  • Lok Sabha polls: Polling in India’s financial capital Mumbai is underway. The voting is being held in six constituencies in Mumbai as well as 43 others across the country on Monday

Lok Sabha election 2024: Polling underway in 13 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra on Monday

On the day of the Phase 5 Lok Sabha election, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced a 20% "Democracy Discount" to all voters at participating restaurants in Mumbai on May 20 and 21.

The customers need to prove that they have cast a vote to avail of the 20% off on their order. NRAI confirmed that more than 100 restaurants are participating in the "Democracy Discount" initiative.

"All participating Restaurants will offer a 20% discount on the total bill value to those dine-in customers who are residents as per their voter ID and have cast their vote with an inked finger," NRAI said.

List of restaurants where you can get 20% off on dine-in on May 20 and 21 as per NRAI are:

1. Aegyo

2. Aglio Pizzeria and Deli

3. Akina

4. Asia Kitchen

5. Bayroute

6. blah! Bkc

7. Boardwalk by Flamboyante

8. Bohoba Thane

9. Bombay Brasserie

10. Bombay Canteen

11. Bonobo

12. C I R Q A

13. Café Delhi Heights

14. Café zima

15. Chaayos

16. Chili’s

17. CinCin

18. Copper Chimney

19. Diablo

20. Donna deli

21. Effingut

22. Episode Powai

23. Estella

24. Eve (Worli, Powai)

25. Eve worli

26. P.F. Chang’s

27. Farzi Café

28. Flamboyante

29. Flying saucer

30. Foo

31. Fountain Sizzlers

32. Gateway Taproom (BKC & Kalaghoda)

33. Grandmama’s Café

34. Great Punjab

35. Gymkhana 91 (Lower Parel)

36. Hakkasan

37. Hammer & Song

38. House of Mandarin

39. Indigo Deli

40. Jaffa Shawarma

41. Jamjar Diner (Versova & Bandra)

42. Jimis Burger

43. Joshh.

44. KETO KAFÉ

45. Kiki Restobar

46. Koko

47. Kusum rolls

48. Lord Of The Drinks (Powai)

49. Lord of the Drinks (Worli)

50. Lyla

51. magna bar & kitchen (thane)

52. Mainland China

53. Mamagoto

54. masaledar (thane)

55. Myfroyoland (48 stores pan India)

56. Nara Thai BKC

57. Nara Thai Colaba

58. NKSHA

59. Nom Nom (Khar, Seawoods, Versova)

60. Nomi

61. Nxt lvl (thane & Chembur)

62. O Pedro

63. Oh So Silly ( Silly )

64. On Toes (Juhu & Malad )

65. Papaya

66. PCO

67. Pints of Wisdom, BKC

68. Pishus

69. PizzaExpress (all locations)

70. Plum by bent chair

71. Pompa

72. Praia

73. Raasta

74. Radio Bar

75. Rajdhani

76. Rasotsav

77. Saffron & Soy, Juhu

78. Same Place Same Time

79. Sassy Teaspoon

80. Saz BKC

81. Saz Café

82. Shawarma Factory (Andheri West)

83. Shy

84. Sirocco

85. Smoke House Deli

86. Social

87. South Bombay bar

88. Taftoon ( BKC | Powai )

89. Tamak

90. Thangabali

91. The Beer Cafe

92. The Coconut Boy

93. The Sassy Spoon

94. The Serial Griller

95. The Terrace

96. Tuyas

97. Veronicas

98. Versova Vibes Café

99. Vice – tapas bar

100. Vivi – Neapolitan pizzeria (thane)

101. Wow Momos

102. Yalla talla

103. Yauatcha

104. Younion

105. Za’atar

106. Zao cha house

107. Zima

108. Bombay Sweet Shop

109. Sesame – Hyatt Centric Juhu

Lok Sabha phase 5 polls in Mumbai

Polling in India’s financial capital Mumbai is underway. The voting is being held in six constituencies in Mumbai as well as 43 others across the country on Monday.

The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded its candidates in Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, and Mumbai South Central seats, while the ruling BJP has put up candidates in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, and Mumbai North East constituencies. The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray has put up candidates in Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai North West as part of the MVA seat-sharing deal. Congress candidates are in the fray in Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North in the metropolis.

Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, polling in 35 seats was held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. Today, the polling began in 13 seats of the state.

Voting began at 7 am in 24,553 polling centres and will end at 6 pm.

