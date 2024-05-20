On the day of the Phase 5 Lok Sabha election, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) announced a 20% "Democracy Discount" to all voters at participating restaurants in Mumbai on May 20 and 21.
The customers need to prove that they have cast a vote to avail of the 20% off on their order. NRAI confirmed that more than 100 restaurants are participating in the "Democracy Discount" initiative.
"All participating Restaurants will offer a 20% discount on the total bill value to those dine-in customers who are residents as per their voter ID and have cast their vote with an inked finger," NRAI said.
List of restaurants where you can get 20% off on dine-in on May 20 and 21 as per NRAI are:
1. Aegyo
2. Aglio Pizzeria and Deli
3. Akina
4. Asia Kitchen
5. Bayroute
6. blah! Bkc
7. Boardwalk by Flamboyante
8. Bohoba Thane
9. Bombay Brasserie
10. Bombay Canteen
11. Bonobo
12. C I R Q A
13. Café Delhi Heights
14. Café zima
15. Chaayos
16. Chili’s
17. CinCin
18. Copper Chimney
19. Diablo
20. Donna deli
21. Effingut
22. Episode Powai
23. Estella
24. Eve (Worli, Powai)
25. Eve worli
26. P.F. Chang’s
27. Farzi Café
28. Flamboyante
29. Flying saucer
30. Foo
31. Fountain Sizzlers
32. Gateway Taproom (BKC & Kalaghoda)
33. Grandmama’s Café
34. Great Punjab
35. Gymkhana 91 (Lower Parel)
36. Hakkasan
37. Hammer & Song
38. House of Mandarin
39. Indigo Deli
40. Jaffa Shawarma
41. Jamjar Diner (Versova & Bandra)
42. Jimis Burger
43. Joshh.
44. KETO KAFÉ
45. Kiki Restobar
46. Koko
47. Kusum rolls
48. Lord Of The Drinks (Powai)
49. Lord of the Drinks (Worli)
50. Lyla
51. magna bar & kitchen (thane)
52. Mainland China
53. Mamagoto
54. masaledar (thane)
55. Myfroyoland (48 stores pan India)
56. Nara Thai BKC
57. Nara Thai Colaba
58. NKSHA
59. Nom Nom (Khar, Seawoods, Versova)
60. Nomi
61. Nxt lvl (thane & Chembur)
62. O Pedro
63. Oh So Silly ( Silly )
64. On Toes (Juhu & Malad )
65. Papaya
66. PCO
67. Pints of Wisdom, BKC
68. Pishus
69. PizzaExpress (all locations)
70. Plum by bent chair
71. Pompa
72. Praia
73. Raasta
74. Radio Bar
75. Rajdhani
76. Rasotsav
77. Saffron & Soy, Juhu
78. Same Place Same Time
79. Sassy Teaspoon
80. Saz BKC
81. Saz Café
82. Shawarma Factory (Andheri West)
83. Shy
84. Sirocco
85. Smoke House Deli
86. Social
87. South Bombay bar
88. Taftoon ( BKC | Powai )
89. Tamak
90. Thangabali
91. The Beer Cafe
92. The Coconut Boy
93. The Sassy Spoon
94. The Serial Griller
95. The Terrace
96. Tuyas
97. Veronicas
98. Versova Vibes Café
99. Vice – tapas bar
100. Vivi – Neapolitan pizzeria (thane)
101. Wow Momos
102. Yalla talla
103. Yauatcha
104. Younion
105. Za’atar
106. Zao cha house
107. Zima
108. Bombay Sweet Shop
109. Sesame – Hyatt Centric Juhu
Lok Sabha phase 5 polls in Mumbai
Polling in India’s financial capital Mumbai is underway. The voting is being held in six constituencies in Mumbai as well as 43 others across the country on Monday.
The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded its candidates in Mumbai South, Mumbai North West, and Mumbai South Central seats, while the ruling BJP has put up candidates in Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central, and Mumbai North East constituencies. The opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray has put up candidates in Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North East, and Mumbai North West as part of the MVA seat-sharing deal. Congress candidates are in the fray in Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North in the metropolis.
Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, polling in 35 seats was held in four phases on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. Today, the polling began in 13 seats of the state.
Voting began at 7 am in 24,553 polling centres and will end at 6 pm.
