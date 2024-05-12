Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a Lok Sabha campaign rally in West Bengal's Barrackpore district. The PM launched a scathing attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling for phase 4 of Lok Sbaha polls in West Bengal will be held in Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman – Purba, Bardhaman – Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, Birbhum.

Bengal has 42 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 general election, BJP won 18 seats, TMC 22 and Congress 2, respectively.

Here are 10 quotes from PM Modi's speech in Barrackpore Citing the Sandeshkhali incident, PM Modi said that Mamata Banerhee's government is trying to protect the culprits involved in the case.

Further PM Modi's reiterated that his government would never allow reservation based on religion.

"As long as Modi is there, no one can take away reservation for SC or ST," PM said.

Attacking TMC further, PM Modi alleged that the TMC regime never allowed people to celebrate Ram Navami or chant Lord Ram's name.

"Hindus have become second class citizens in Bengal under the TMC rule," PM Modi added.

“INDI Alliance has completely surrendered to their appeasement policy. They are willing to engage in 'Vote Jihad' against BJP," PM Modi said.

"Whether it was West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, or Odisha, Congress did nothing to harness the capabilities of these states. From natural resources to blue economy, these states have huge potential for economic growth across fields," PM said.

“We are creating a network of roadways, railways, and waterways in the eastern states of India... Dedicated freight corridors have amplified industrialization in Bengal".

"A TMC MLA has said that they would drown Hindus in the Bhagirathi river. Imagine their audacity. Their courage. Who is supporting them?" PM asked

“West Bengal is an important state for us. Congress ruled for 50 years, but people of Eastern India only got poverty despite the states being capable. These states have mineral resources, fertile land. These states have also tourism potential," the prime minsiter added.

