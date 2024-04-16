Lok Sabha polls 2024: AAP releases 4 candidates for upcoming general elections in Punjab
Days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced four candidates for Punjab on Tuesday, revealing four contenders for key constituencies. Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar will contest in Ferozpur, while Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) will contest in Gurdaspur. Pawan Kumar Tinu has secured the ticket for Jalandhar, and Ashok Parashar Pappi will vie for victory in Ludhiana.