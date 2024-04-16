Days ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced four candidates for Punjab on Tuesday, revealing four contenders for key constituencies. Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar will contest in Ferozpur, while Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) will contest in Gurdaspur. Pawan Kumar Tinu has secured the ticket for Jalandhar, and Ashok Parashar Pappi will vie for victory in Ludhiana.

Brar currently holds the Muktsar assembly seat, Kalsi serves as a legislator from the Batala seat, and Pappi represents the Ludhiana Central assembly constituency.

Tinu, who recently departed from the Shiromani Akali Dal, has now joined AAP.

Last month, AAP released the names of eight candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among them, five were Punjab cabinet ministers.

AAP fielded Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from the Sangrur Parliamentary constituency. The party's lone Lok Sabha MP, Sushil Kumar Rinku, was renominated from Jalandhar. However, Rinku later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Furthermore, the party fielded Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Amritsar, Dr. Balbir Singh from Patiala, Gurmeet Singh Khudian from Bathinda, Laljit Singh Bhullar from Khadoor Sahib, Punjabi actor Karmajeet Anmol from Faridkot, and Gurpreet Singh, an ex-Congress MLA, from the Fatehgarh Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier this month, AAP named Congress MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Malvinder Singh Kang for the Lok Sabha election. Chabbewal will be contesting from Hoshiarpur and Kang from the Anandpur constituency.

AAP, which is a part of the India bloc, is contesting solo from Punjab. Both Congress and AAP have mutually agreed to go contest solo in the upcoming elections.

On Sunday, Congress tapped former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for the Jalandhar-SC Lok Sabha seat.

The party has renominated MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib (SC). Congress fielded Dharvir Gandhi from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat, and Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda.

All India Kisan wing chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira will contest on Congress ticket from Sangrur.

The Lok Sabha polls in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1 for 13 seats. Of the 13 seats, four are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and the remaining nine for unreserved.

