Lok Sabha Polls 2024: What changes in India as Model Code of Conduct is enforced after EC declares election dates?
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The Election Commission of India will announce Lok Sabha Election dates on 16 March. Model Code of Conduct will be enforced nationwide, restricting governmental schemes, resource use, and partisan coverage.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to declare Lok Sabha Election dates on 16 March, Saturday. As soon as the dates are declared, Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be enforced nationwide in India. The MCC will stay in place till Lok Sabha Election Results are declared.