Senior BJP leader and its candidate from Jhargram Lok Sabha seat, Pranat Tudu was attacked allegedly by miscreants on Saturday when he was visiting booth number 200 in Monglapota in the parliamentary constituency, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier, the BJP leader claimed that his convoy was attacked in the Garbeta area of West Midnapore district, following which security personnel escorting him were injured and had to be hospitalised.

The saffron party leader said the incident took place when he was on his way to Garbeta in the wake of complaints that BJP agents were not allowed inside some polling booths.

"All of a sudden, TMC goons who had blocked the roads started hurling bricks at my car. When my security personnel tried to intervene, they were injured. Two CISF jawans accompanying me received head injuries and had to be hospitalised," PTI quoted Tudu as saying.

Rejecting the claims made by the BJP leader, local TMC leadership accused Tudu of trying to "vitiate the peaceful polling process".

"The BJP nominee was threatening voters. The villagers got enraged and staged a protest," a local TMC leader said.

Vehicles belonging to various media houses were reportedly vandalised by the mob as well.

Meanwhile, the election commission said that West Bengal registered a voter turnout of 70.19% till 3 pm in eight Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls in the sixth phase today.

Bishnupur (SC) recorded the highest polling at 73.55%, followed by Jhargram (ST) (72.26%), Tamluk (71.63%), Kanthi (71.36%), Ghatal (71.34%), Medinipur (67.91%), Bankura (67.41%) and Purulia (66.06%).

Of the 79 candidates in the fray, Bankura and Jhargram have the highest number of 13 contestants each, followed by Purulia (12) and nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk. Seven candidates each are contesting in the Bishnupur and Ghatal seats.

