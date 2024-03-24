BJP 5th candidate list 2024: Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay gets Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha ticket days. Justice Gangopadhyay featured in the list released by the JP Nadda-led party on Sunday. Justice Gangopadhyay is set to contest General Assembly polls from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tamluk seat has been a stronghold of the ruling Trinamool Congress, as the party has held it since the 2009 election.

The BJP on Sunday named 111 more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, dropping Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey and V K Singh, besides MP Varun Gandhi, while fielding actors Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil.

(More to come…)

