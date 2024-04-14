Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public rally in Madhya Pradesh to drum up support for the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi said, "Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have honoured him".

He continued targeting the Congress saying, "They are saying that if I become prime minister for the third time, the country will be in flame...They also said it in 2014 and 2019...Aag desh mein nahi lagi, aag unke dilon mein lagi hai (The country is not blazed, it is their burning hearts out of jealousy)...," PM said.

Taking a dig at the INDIA bloc, PM Modi told the public of Hoshangabad, "There are many dangerous promises in their manifesto. Their manifesto is to make the country financially bankrupt".

Amid the Israel-Iran tension and prolonged Ukraine-Russia war, PM Modi spoke about the significance of India. The prime minister said, "Everyone in the world is living under the shadow of fear. The world is trembling as to what will happen, what trouble will come. For such a world, a strong and powerful India is very important...".

"Modi doesn’t have any dream; your dreams are my mission," the PM told the gathering.

He said the government will celebrate 2025 as the 'Janjatiya Gourav Diwas' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The BJP has fielded a new face, Darshan Singh, from Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, against Congress nominee Sanjay Sharma, a former MLA.

Hoshangabad will go to the polls on April 26.

PM Modi will address a rally at Pipariya town in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district as well as Karnataka's Mysuru today.

Chhindwara is a hot seat in the state and it is considered a stronghold of former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath. The former CM's son, Nakul Nath, is contesting the seat and it was the only seat that the Congress managed to win in the previous 2019 general elections in the state.

