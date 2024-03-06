Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress likely to field Priyanka Gandhi from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Wayanad
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to contest from the Raebareli constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi used to contest the Raebareli seat previously. After Sonia Gandhi made the move to Rajya Sabha, speculations were rife that Priyanka Gandhi would be taking up the Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, marking her poll debut.