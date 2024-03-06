Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress likely to field Priyanka Gandhi from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Wayanad
BREAKING NEWS

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress likely to field Priyanka Gandhi from Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Wayanad

Livemint

  • After Sonia Gandhi made the move to Rajya Sabha, speculations were rife that Priyanka Gandhi would be taking up the Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, marking her poll debut.

Raebareli: A banner of Congress Genereal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put up by party supporters ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to contest from the Raebareli constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi used to contest the Raebareli seat previously. After Sonia Gandhi made the move to Rajya Sabha, speculations were rife that Priyanka Gandhi would be taking up the Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, marking her poll debut.

According to sources, posters of Priyanka Gandhi have already come up in Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi is also likely to contest from both Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls.

Seeking to woo the country's youth ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will for the first time ever offer them the "right to employment" as part of its poll promise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections besides mulling stringent punishment to those responsible for paper leaks in examinations.

The party top leadership is likely to make an announcement on the 'right to employment' during a public rally at Badanawar in Madhya Pradesh, where both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be present.

(More to come…)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.