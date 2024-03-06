Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to contest from the Raebareli constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi used to contest the Raebareli seat previously. After Sonia Gandhi made the move to Rajya Sabha, speculations were rife that Priyanka Gandhi would be taking up the Constituency in Uttar Pradesh, marking her poll debut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to sources, posters of Priyanka Gandhi have already come up in Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi is also likely to contest from both Amethi in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi to Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Seeking to woo the country's youth ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress will for the first time ever offer them the "right to employment" as part of its poll promise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections besides mulling stringent punishment to those responsible for paper leaks in examinations.

The party top leadership is likely to make an announcement on the 'right to employment' during a public rally at Badanawar in Madhya Pradesh, where both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be present.

