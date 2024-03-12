Active Stocks
Congress candidate list: 2nd list features Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot's sons; Gaurav Gogoi gets new seat

Livemint

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has been dropped as a candidate from Kaliabor; he will now contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat in Assam; sons of Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot, too, have featured on the Congress candidate list

New Delhi: Congress leader KC Venugopal addresses a press conference at AICC Headquarters, in New Delhi (PTI)

Congress has released the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has been fielded from Chhindwara, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot has been fielded from Jalore.

Further, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is set to contest from Jorhat in Assam. The MP's seat has been changed from Kaliabor to Jorhat in Assam.

“Rahul Kaswa to contest from Rajasthan's Churu", informed KC Venugopal.

In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates, and 1 Muslim candidate.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan..."

STATESNAMES OF LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCYNAME OF CONGRESS CANDIDATE
AssamKokrajhar - STGarjan Mashhary
AssamDhubriRakibul Hussain
AssamBarpetaDeep Bayan
AssamDarrang-UdalguriMadhab Rajbanshi
AssamGuwahatiSmt. Mira Barthakur Goswami
AssamDiphu-STJoyram Engleng
AssamKarimganjHafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
AssamSilcharSurjya Kanta Sarkar
AssamNagaonPradyut Bordoloi
AssamKazirangaSmt. Roselina Tirkey
AssamSonitpurPrem Lal Ganju
AssamJorhatGaurav Gogoi
GujaratKachchhNitishbhai Lalan
GujaratBanaskanthaGeniben Thakor
GujaratAhmedabad EastRohan Gupta
GujaratAHMEDABAD WESTBharat Makwana
GujaratPORBANDAR Lalitbhai Vasoya
GujaratBARDOLISiddharth Chaudhary
GujaratVALSAD - STAnantbhai Patel
MPBHINDPhool Singh Baraiya
MPTIKAMGARH - SCPankaj Ahirwar
MPSATNA Siddharth Kushwaha
MPSIDHI Kamleshwar Patel
MPMANDLA - STOmkar Singh Markam
MPCHHINDWARANakul Nath
MPDEWAS - SCRajendra Malviya
MPDHAR - ST Radheshyam Muvel
MPKHARGONE - ST Porlal Kharte
MPBETUL - ST Ramu Tekam
RajasthanBIKANER - SCGovind Ram Meghwal
RajasthanCHURU Rahul Kaswan
RajasthanJHUNJHUNUBrijendra Ola
RajasthanALWAR Lalit Yadav
RajasthanBHARATPUR - SCSanjana Jatav
RajasthanTONK - SAWAI MADHOPURHarish Chandra Meena
RajasthanJODHPURKaran Singh Uchiyarda
RajasthanJALOREVaibhav Gehlot
RajasthanUDAIPUR - ST Tarachand Meena
RajasthanCHITTORGARHUdaylal Ajana
UttarakhandTEHRI GARHWALJot Singh Guntsola
 UttarakhandGARHWALGanesh Godiyal
UttarakhandALMORA - SCPradeep Tamta
Daman & DiuDaman & DiuKetan Dahyabhai Patel

(This is a breaking news. More to come…)

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 06:21 PM IST
