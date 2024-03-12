Congress candidate list: 2nd list features Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot's sons; Gaurav Gogoi gets new seat
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has been dropped as a candidate from Kaliabor; he will now contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jorhat in Assam; sons of Kamal Nath and Ashok Gehlot, too, have featured on the Congress candidate list
Congress has released the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has been fielded from Chhindwara, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot has been fielded from Jalore.