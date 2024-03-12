Congress has released the second list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. According to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has been fielded from Chhindwara, while former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot has been fielded from Jalore.

Further, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is set to contest from Jorhat in Assam. The MP's seat has been changed from Kaliabor to Jorhat in Assam.

“Rahul Kaswa to contest from Rajasthan's Churu", informed KC Venugopal.

In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are General candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates, and 1 Muslim candidate.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, “We have already announced our first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Today, we are going to announce the second list. Yesterday, CEC met and cleared the list of around 43 names from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan..."

STATES NAMES OF LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCY NAME OF CONGRESS CANDIDATE Assam Kokrajhar - ST Garjan Mashhary Assam Dhubri Rakibul Hussain Assam Barpeta Deep Bayan Assam Darrang-Udalguri Madhab Rajbanshi Assam Guwahati Smt. Mira Barthakur Goswami Assam Diphu-ST Joyram Engleng Assam Karimganj Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury Assam Silchar Surjya Kanta Sarkar Assam Nagaon Pradyut Bordoloi Assam Kaziranga Smt. Roselina Tirkey Assam Sonitpur Prem Lal Ganju Assam Jorhat Gaurav Gogoi Gujarat Kachchh Nitishbhai Lalan Gujarat Banaskantha Geniben Thakor Gujarat Ahmedabad East Rohan Gupta Gujarat AHMEDABAD WEST Bharat Makwana Gujarat PORBANDAR Lalitbhai Vasoya Gujarat BARDOLI Siddharth Chaudhary Gujarat VALSAD - ST Anantbhai Patel MP BHIND Phool Singh Baraiya MP TIKAMGARH - SC Pankaj Ahirwar MP SATNA Siddharth Kushwaha MP SIDHI Kamleshwar Patel MP MANDLA - ST Omkar Singh Markam MP CHHINDWARA Nakul Nath MP DEWAS - SC Rajendra Malviya MP DHAR - ST Radheshyam Muvel MP KHARGONE - ST Porlal Kharte MP BETUL - ST Ramu Tekam Rajasthan BIKANER - SC Govind Ram Meghwal Rajasthan CHURU Rahul Kaswan Rajasthan JHUNJHUNU Brijendra Ola Rajasthan ALWAR Lalit Yadav Rajasthan BHARATPUR - SC Sanjana Jatav Rajasthan TONK - SAWAI MADHOPUR Harish Chandra Meena Rajasthan JODHPUR Karan Singh Uchiyarda Rajasthan JALORE Vaibhav Gehlot Rajasthan UDAIPUR - ST Tarachand Meena Rajasthan CHITTORGARH Udaylal Ajana Uttarakhand TEHRI GARHWAL Jot Singh Guntsola Uttarakhand GARHWAL Ganesh Godiyal Uttarakhand ALMORA - SC Pradeep Tamta Daman & Diu Daman & Diu Ketan Dahyabhai Patel

