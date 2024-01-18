With just couple of months left for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress party have made an 'unreasonable' demand to Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh seats, asking 20 out of 80 seats, reported Economic Times on 18 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Both Congress and Samajwadi Party are part of INDIA bloc, and are fighting polls in alliance.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) held the second round of seat-sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The discussions that lasted for two hours were held at the residence of Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, who is also the convener of the party’s seat-sharing committee, and attended by senior leaders from both allies in the opposition INDIA bloc, reported Hindustan Times.

