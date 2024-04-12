Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC cautions against freebies, fake news ahead of first phase voting on 19 April
Election Commission directs observers to curb fake news, ensure facts reach voters pro-actively, block illegal activities in poll-bound areas. 102 constituencies in 21 states to vote on April 19. Emphasis on amenities at polling stations to combat heat and maintain law and order.
The Election Commission on Friday directed its observers deployed for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls to ensure that fake news and misinformation is curbed in time and facts are conveyed to voters on a pro-active basis to steer a "positive narrative".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message