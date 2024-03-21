Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Gaya seat against RJD's Sarvjeet. NDA announces seat-sharing agreement in Bihar with BJP contesting 17 seats, JD-U 16, LJP 5, and HAM and RLM 1 each.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar's former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Gaya seat. The HAM chief will face-off with Sarvjeet of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for Gaya Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jitan Ram Manjhi's candidature was announced by HAM national president Santosh Kumar Suman.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-U 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The seat-sharing agreement was announced by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Monday. He said LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats and Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will fight one seat each.

He said the BJP will field candidates in Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Patliputra, Aara, Buxar, and Sasaram.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on Gaya and Karakat seats respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday merged his party into Congress at Congress headquarters in Delhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024.

During this, he was accompanied by his son, Sarthak Ranjan and other party leaders as he announced his decision at the AICC headquarters. Mohan Prakash, in charge of Congress affairs in Bihar, was also present.

Notably, Yadav is a former five-time MP from Bihar and the husband of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan. He is known for influencing the Seemanchal area of Bihar in terms of politics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bihar will see polling in seven phases. The first phase of polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, the third phase on May 7, the fourth phase on May 13, the fifth phase on May 20, the sixth phase on May 25, and the seventh phase on June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of BJP, JDU ( (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by taking the lead on 39 out of 40 seats. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat.

