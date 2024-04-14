Lok Sabha polls 2024: Hourly fares of chartered aircraft surge to ₹5.25 lakh
The use of helicopters is being seen more in bigger states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.
Demand for chartered planes and helicopters has surged to 40% as political leaders dash around the country to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. The demand for chartered planes is 30-40% higher in this year's general elections compared to the previous polls, Business Aircraft Operators Association (BAOA) Managing Director Captain R K Bali told PTI news agency.