'Abki Baar, Din Bhar Matdaan': This state to deploy medical teams to help voters deal with heatwave for Lok Sabha polls
In Jharkhand, the voting will take place on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1 for its 14 Lok Sabha seats
In anticipation of heatwaves during the Lok Sabha polls, the Jharkhand electoral officer has decided to take comprehensive measures to mitigate discomfort for the voters. According to the PTI news agency, the Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi has decided to extend the timings to cast votes from 7 am to 5 pm. To spread awareness in this regard, the electoral officer said they would launch a slogan 'Abki Baar, Din Bhar Matdaan' in the state soon.