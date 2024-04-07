In anticipation of heatwaves during the Lok Sabha polls, the Jharkhand electoral officer has decided to take comprehensive measures to mitigate discomfort for the voters. According to the PTI news agency, the Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi has decided to extend the timings to cast votes from 7 am to 5 pm. To spread awareness in this regard, the electoral officer said they would launch a slogan 'Abki Baar, Din Bhar Matdaan' in the state soon.

Besides, there will be makeshift beds and voters will be offered drinking water, lemon water, and ORS. Teams of medical staff and ambulance fleet will also be on standby near polling booths.

"There will be permanent as well as temporary sheds for the polling parties and voters in all booths this time," Kumar added.

He said to stave off heat impact, two employees would be deployed to provide drinking water at all booths. Also, the plan is to keep earthen pots for drinking water wherever possible, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that the arrangements aim to ensure voters' safety and convenience during the polling period.

The Lok Sabha election will be conducted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. In Jharkhand, the voting will take place on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1 for its 14 Lok Sabha seats. Voting will be conducted in a total of 29,521 polling stations this time in the state.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

This time BJP will be contesting 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state while its ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will field its candidate from Giridih parliamentary constituency.

On the other hand, Congress may contest on seven seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (5) and RJD and CPI (ML)L in one seat each in Jharkhand.

