A day after Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was given a Lok Sabha ticket by BJP from Mandi constituency, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh expressed that Ranaut may not be able to give enough time to one-third of the area of the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Though he denied to comment on BJP's decision to Kangana the Lok Sabha ticket from Mandi.

Singh said, as reported by news agency ANI, "As far as BJP candidates are concerned, it is their party's internal matter. I would not like to make a comment on it. It is their prerogative. We will go to the elections with all our strength...As far as Kangana Ranaut is concerned, we respect her. She is a very popular actress who has brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh on the silver screen...But this is a political arena...The biggest question is - fielding an actor like this whose priority has been to make films, will she be able to give enough time to 1/3rd of the area of Himachal Pradesh?..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I think this is very different from politics. Relying only on stardom, she has been made the candidate. This is not correct. Her priority will always be Bollywood. Despite losing or winning the election, that is going to be her priority. People of Mandi constituency have to decide whether they want a whole-timer politician or they want to vote for stardom.." he added.

Apart from Vikramaditya Singh, HP Congress chief Pratibha Singh expressed her doubts on Kangana's political debut. The seat is Pratibha Singh's seat in the outgoing Lok Sabha, however the state Congress Chief has declined to contest the polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are happy that she too has received an opportunity. But she is a celebrity. What role she plays with her sudden entry into politics will have to be seen," she said.

Earlier on 25 March, BJP fielded Kangana Ranaut from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Following this, Ranaut thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and MP Anurag Thakur for the opportunity.

"I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my 'janmabhoomi' and it has called me back, I am fortunate...If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me," Kangana said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats: Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. In 2019, BJP won all the four seats. The polls in Himachal will take place on 1 June and the resuots will be announced on 4 June.

With agency inputs.

