Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: Top leaders in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress have shifted their campaign focus on the seats going to polls in the second and third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The campaigning for first phase of voting to be held on April 19 ended on Wednesday, April 17.
Among the BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today campaign in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the seat that he is contesting. Shah is scheduled to hold three roadshows and address a rally before filing his nomination papers from the seat on Friday, April 19.
Shah, who reached Gandhinagar on Wednesday, is seeking a re-election from the prestigious seat, once represented by BJP stalwart Bharat Ratna LK Advani. Shah won the seat in 2019 by over 5 lakh votes. Congress has fielded Sonal Patel against Shah. She filed her nomination papers April 16. All 26 seats of Gujarat, including Gandhinagar, vote in third phase on May 7.
BJP president JP Nadda will campaign in Assam on Thursday. Nadda is scheduled to hold three rallies in Kokrajhar, Guwahati and Darrang Udalguri of Assam today. Kokrajhar and Guwahati will vote in the third phase on May 7, Darrang Udalguri, votes in the second phase on April 26.
Elsewhere, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will resume his campaigning in Kerala. Rahul will address three rallies across in Palakkad, Kannur and Kottayam of the state. All 20 seats of the Kerala vote in the second phase on April 26.
In another news, the Gazette notification has been issued for the fourth phase of general elections. Polling will take place for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir in the fourth phase on May 13. Voting in the fourth phase will be held from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, the notification said.
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Stay with LiveMint to track live updates on Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar on Friday
Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Gandhinagar on Wednesday, is seeking a re-election from the prestigious seat, once represented by BJP stalwart Bharat Ratna LK Advani. Shah won the seat in 2019 by over 5 lakh votes. Congress has fielded Sonal Patel against Shah. She filed her nomination papers April 16. All 26 seats of Gujarat, including Gandhinagar, vote in third phase on May 7. Shah will campaign in the city today and file his nomination papers on Friday.
Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Campaigning shifts to second, third phase of voting
Lok Sabha 2024 Polls: Top leaders in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress have shifted their campaign focus on the seats going to polls in the second and third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The campaigning for first phase of voting to be held on April 19 ended on Wednesday, April 17.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!