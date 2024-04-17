Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll campaign with rallies in Assam and Tripura on April 17.
Among other top BJP leaders, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will virtually address people in Nagpur while Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address three rallies at Kannur, Kasargod and Vadakara of Kerala today. All 20 Lok Sabha seats of Kerala go to polls in the first phase.
Among the opposition leaders, Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will continue their campaign trail. Rahul will campaign in Karnataka along with Congress president Malikarjun Kharge. Priyanka will campaign in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh - the only seat in western UP where a Congress candidate is in fray in the first phase of polling on April 19.
The TMC will hold a Shobha Yatra in West Bengal’s Howrah to mark Ram Navami. The rally will be led by TMC’s Howrah candidate Prasun Banerjee. Party’s Jadavpur candidate Sayoni Ghosh, and ministers Arup Roy and Manoj Tiwary will also be present in the rally.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Dayanidhi Maran campaigns in Triplicane
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: WATCH | Tamil Nadu: DMK sitting MP and candidate from Central Chennai constituency, Dayanidhi Maran holds a campaign in Triplicane. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: TMC to hold Shobha Yatra in Howrah to mark Ram Navami
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The Trinamool Congress will hold a Shobha Yatra in West Bengal’s Howrah to mark Ram Navami. The rally will be led by the party’s Lok Sabha candidate for Howrah Prasun Banerjee and will have Jadavpur candidate Sayoni Ghosh, and ministers Arup Roy and Manoj Tiwary in attendance. The event comes a day after the Calcutta High Court granted the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) permission to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Rahul, Akhilesh to address a joint press conference in Ghaziabad today.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will jointly address the media in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 17. The Congress is contesting the Ghaziabad seat, apart from other seats in UP, in alliance with SP as part of opposition’s INDIA bloc.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi to campaign in northeast today
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s poll campaign with rallies in Assam and Tripura on April 17. Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Nalbari of Assam. Later he will address another public meeting in Agartala, Tripura today.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Campaigning ends for phase 1 today
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The campaigning for first phase of polling on April 19 ends today. Polling will be held in 102 Lok Sabha seats spread over in 17 states and four Union Territories in the first phase on Friday.
