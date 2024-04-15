Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on April 15 be in Kerala as a part of their campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
The Prime Minister will address two public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. This is PM Modi’s sixth visit to the state this year. After the meetings in Kerala, the PM will head to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu for Lok Sabha campaign. Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in his constituency Wayanad. Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Wayanad seat that he won in 2019. All 20 Lok Sabha seats of the state go to polls in the second phase on April 16.
Among other leaders, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a public rally in Kumarghat of Tripura as part of BJP’s poll campaign. Later, the Home Minister will head to Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal, Manipur to attend a public meeting, Also, BJP national president JP Nadda will be in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand for public meeting while Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Jammu.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday will participate in roadshows in Rajasthan’s Alwar and Dausa while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a rally in Puducherry today.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto, known as the “Sankalp Patra," on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The Congress released its manifesto on April 5.
Congress leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar will contest Lok Sabha elections against Manoj Tiwari from North East seat in the national capital. Kumar was among the ten names that the Congress party released in its latest list of candidates on April 14. Among others, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will contest form Jalandhar.
Apart from three seats in Delhi, where the party is contesting the Lok Sabha election in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress party announced six seats in Punjab and one seat in Uttar Pradesh in the latest list.
In another news, the Supreme Court will today hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.
Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases with the first phase scheduled on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. Stay with LiveMint to track live updates on Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: The Congress party will field the least number of candidates since independence for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, due to alliance commitments. This comes at a time when the Lok Sabha numbers have come down drastically for the grand old party in last two general elections.
The party has so far announced 278 candidates from 27 states and eight Union territories. The party is expected to announce at least 20 names of candidates in the coming days. These include candidates from Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, UP and a couple of seats in West Bengal. So the total seats that the grand old party is expected to contest will be around 300.
The Congress contested 421 seats in 2019, 464 in 2014, 440 in 2009. The party contested 417 seats in 2004 which the lowest it contested of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. The party won 52 seats in 2019, 44 in 2014, 206 in 2009 and 145 seats in 2004.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a public rally at Agasthiarpatti near Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. The PM will arrive at Thoothukudi airport by a special flight from where he would reach the Cambridge Matriculation Higher Secondary School grounds to address public. The BJP has fielded Nainar Nagenthiran from the Tirunelveli Parliamentary seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a public rally in Kumarghat of Tripura as part of BJP's poll campaign. Later, the Home Minister will head to Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal, Manipur to attend a public meeting.
