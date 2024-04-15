Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala today, Amit Shah in Manipur

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on April 15 be in Kerala as a part of their campaigns for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in violence-hit Manipur.