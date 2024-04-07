Lok Sabha polls 2024: Man in Karnataka chops off finger to ensure PM Narendra Modi's win
Lok Sabha polls 2024: The man's respect for Prime Minister Modi is to such an extent that he even built a temple dedicated to the PM Modi in his home. He regularly performs prayers in Modi's honour in that temple
In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a man reportedly chopped off the forefinger of his left hand so that the so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
