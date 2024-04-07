In a bizarre incident in Karnataka, a man reportedly chopped off the forefinger of his left hand so that the so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Arun Varnekar's move was an act of sacrifice to Goddess Kali, according to an India.com report.

After chopping off his finger, Varnekar with a bloodied finger wrote a plea on his house wall asking Goddess Kali to protect "Modi baba". He has also written, "Modi baba sabse mahan (Modi is the greatest)" on his wall.

‘Kharge exposed Modi-Shah game plan’, Congress hits back at BJP

Varnerkar's respect for Prime Minister Modi is to such an extent that he even built a temple dedicated to the PM Modi in his home. He regularly performs prayers in Modi's honour in that temple.

Prime Minister Modi has expressed confidence in winning the national election for the third time on the trot.

PM Modi sets ambitious India economic goals for probable third term

PM Modi has highlighted economic growth as one of his biggest achievements in election rallies. He has pledged to make the Indian economy the world's third largest from fifth now if he rewins. Besides, the prime minister said to make India a developed economy by 2047, he needs to remain in power to implement measures that he hasn't spelled out yet.

For the next six years, PM Modi's goal is to raise per capita income to $4,418 from around $2,500. PM Modi's government has also planned to focus on 70 areas of improvement including workforce skills and vocational training.

‘Have achieved in 10 years what could not be done in 60 years,’ PM Modi in Bihar

PM Modi-led NDA government has also planned to reduce the unemployment rate to less than 5% and increase labour force participation rate to more than 50%. The Centre has also intended to improve the literacy rate to rise to 82% by 2030 from about 78% now.

Opinion polls show PM Modi will accomplish a landslide victory in the elections starting on April 19. If Modi wins the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, he will be the first person since India’s post-independence Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!