Lok Sabha polls 2024: Manmohan Singh, MM Joshi, Hamid Ansari avail home voting facility from New Delhi seat | See photos
Former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former PM Manmohan Singh, and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi availed home voting facility ahead of Phase 6 Lok Sabha election on May 25 in Delhi.
