Ahead of the Phase 6 Lok Sabha election, scheduled to be held on May 25, former Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, and former Union Minister Dr Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday availed home voting facility.

On Sunday, more than 1,480 elderly voters and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) cast their votes using the home voting facility in all seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, according to the election commission.

The facility, which started on May 16, will be available till May 24, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi said.

The home voting facility is available to voters above 85 years of age and PwDs, offering them the option to cast their votes from their homes.

Delhi goes to polls on May 25.

As per the poll panel body, 5,424 voters who are either above 85 years of age or are PwDs have filled out Form 12D, enabling them to avail of the home voting facility in the 2024 elections in Delhi.

Home voting

Voting from home takes place with the involvement of a full contingent of polling staff and security personnel with the secrecy of voting diligently maintained, the election commission said in a statement.

A dedicated team of polling officials and security personnel visit the voters' residences to collect their votes, ensuring the voters are notified in advance to prepare for the visit.

Delhi Lok Sabha election

A total of 162 candidates are in the fray for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

According to data from the election commission, 28 candidates are in the fray from North East Delhi, 25 from Chandni Chowk, 20 from East Delhi, 26 candidates from Northwest Delhi and 17 from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

From West Delhi, 24 candidates are contesting the polls while 20 people are contesting from the South Delhi constituency.

Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.

