Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 3 on May 7: Gujarat, Maharashtra sees maximum nominations as 12 states, UTs prepare to vote
A total of 2963 nominations were filed for 95 Parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and UTs going for polls in phase 3 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Lok Sabha polls 2024: As the general elections nears its third phase on May 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday informed that Gujarat and Maharashtra saw the maximum number of nominations from the 12 states and Union Territories who will vote in Phase 3.