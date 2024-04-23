A total of 2963 nominations were filed for 95 Parliamentary constituencies across 12 states and UTs going for polls in phase 3 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: As the general elections nears its third phase on May 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday informed that Gujarat and Maharashtra saw the maximum number of nominations from the 12 states and Union Territories who will vote in Phase 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In phase 3, Gujarat had a maximum of 658 nomination forms from 26 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Maharashtra with 519 nominations from 11," the EC said in a press release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The polling agency also said that Osmanabad Parliamentary Constituency in Maharashtra received a maximum of 77 nomination forms followed by Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh with 68 nomination forms.

“After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 1563 nominations were found to be valid."

