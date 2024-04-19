Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase One: Almost zero per cent voting recorded in 6 Nagaland districts — here is why
For the first time in the history of Nagaland, almost zero per cent voting was recorded in six eastern districts of the state after nine hours of polling which started at 7 am following a 'public emergency' declared by Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which is demanding a separate administration (Frontier Nagaland Territory) with more financial autonomy. Earlier, the group had called on locals to boycott this election.