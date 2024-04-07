The Bharatiya Janata Party (BKP) will kick off the campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency on Sunday and Tuesday he will be addressing a rally in Balaghat.

This will be the first visit of the prime minister to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in.

PM Modi's roadshow in Jabalpur will start at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Crossing on Sunday evening and culminate at Adi Shankaracharya Crossing in Gorakhpur locality.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will address a public meeting in Balaghat.

Balaghat and Jabalpur constituencies fall under the Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh which has considerable tribal votes.

Chhindwara, the only seat the Congress could win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, also falls under this region. The saffron party is trying to wrest the Chhindwara seat, the bastion of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, in the elections.

Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat is expected to see a triangular fight between BJP candidate Bharti Pardhi, Congress' Samrat Saraswat, and BSP nominee Kankar Munjare.

In Jabalpur, BJP nominee Ashish Dubey will contest against Congress' Dinesh Yadav.

The Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases--April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), constituencies- Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara will cast votes on April 19. Voting in Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul will be held on April 26. On May 7, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh will cast votes on 7 May for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, and polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on 13 May. Madhya Pradesh sends a total of 29 elected lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. The counting of votes will be done on 4 June.

