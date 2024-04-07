Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to lead roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur today | 7 points
Lok Sabha polls 2024: This will be the first visit of the prime minister to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct kicked in
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BKP) will kick off the campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency on Sunday and Tuesday he will be addressing a rally in Balaghat.
