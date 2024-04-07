The Bharatiya Janata Party (BKP) will kick off the campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency on Sunday and Tuesday he will be addressing a rally in Balaghat.

The Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases--April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), constituencies- Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara will cast votes on April 19. Voting in Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul will be held on April 26. On May 7, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, and Rajgarh will cast votes on 7 May for the Lok Sabha polls 2024, and polling will be held in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa on 13 May. Madhya Pradesh sends a total of 29 elected lawmakers to the Lok Sabha. The counting of votes will be done on 4 June.