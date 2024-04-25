Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to take on Amethi, Rae Bareli for Lok Sabha polls? Nomination to be filed next week says Congress
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, respectively
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi are likely to file their nomination for the Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, respectively, according to a report by news agency ANI. Congress officials have informed the news agency that the final decision will be taken after Lok Sabha Elections 2024 phase two, voting for which will take place on April 26.