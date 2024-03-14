Lok Sabha polls 2024: Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali to contest from Amroha on Congress ticket?
Danish Ali met Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence in national capital Delhi and sought ‘blessings’ from the Congress parliamentary party chief.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) suspended Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali has reportedly met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday. According to PTI report, Danish Ali is likely to contest again from his Amroha constituency on a Congress ticket.
