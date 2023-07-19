Lok Sabha polls 2024: ‘This election has become NDA vs INDIA and INDIA will win,’ says AAP MP Raghav Chadha2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Top leaders of 26 Opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru to form a united front against the ruling NDA alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
On Tuesday, top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country gathered in Bengaluru to strategise and form a united front against the ruling NDA alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
A day after the opposition parties revealed the name 'INDIA' for their alliance, they have finalised the tagline "Jeetega Bharat" for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. The Hindi tagline translates to "India will win" and is expected to be adapted into various regional languages as well.
During the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, leaders expressed the importance of incorporating the word "Bharat" (India) in the alliance's name. As a result, it was collectively decided to include it in the tagline.The creation of the tagline "Jeetega Bharat" is a result of a collaborative effort by several leaders within the alliance.
"Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), " said Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief.
In addition to finalising the name, the representatives of the 26 parties decided to establish an 11-member coordination committee that will include all major parties. They also decided to set up a 'secretariat' in Delhi, which will be responsible for campaign management and coordinating the efforts of various sub-committees addressing specific issues.
Kharge further informed that the next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, and the date for it will be announced soon.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)