On Tuesday, top leaders of 26 Opposition parties from across the country gathered in Bengaluru to strategise and form a united front against the ruling NDA alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, the opposition leaders collectively agreed on a name for the alliance, officially naming it the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA. AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed his views, stating that the central government has failed on all fronts. He highlighted that there was no meeting of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the last 9 years, but they called one recently. He mentioned that the BJP used to claim "Ek akela sab par bhaari" (One alone is enough to overpower all), but they are not using this slogan now. Raghav Chadha asserted that the upcoming election has become a contest between NDA and INDIA, and he believes that INDIA will emerge victorious. He appreciated the name "INDIA," regardless of who proposed it. He further mentioned that matters such as seat sharing and the election campaign will be decided in the next phase of discussions.

A day after the opposition parties revealed the name 'INDIA' for their alliance, they have finalised the tagline "Jeetega Bharat" for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign. The Hindi tagline translates to "India will win" and is expected to be adapted into various regional languages as well.

During the meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, leaders expressed the importance of incorporating the word "Bharat" (India) in the alliance's name. As a result, it was collectively decided to include it in the tagline.The creation of the tagline "Jeetega Bharat" is a result of a collaborative effort by several leaders within the alliance.

"Earlier, we were UPA and now all the 26 parties have given a name to the opposition and that is – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), " said Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief.

In addition to finalising the name, the representatives of the 26 parties decided to establish an 11-member coordination committee that will include all major parties. They also decided to set up a 'secretariat' in Delhi, which will be responsible for campaign management and coordinating the efforts of various sub-committees addressing specific issues.

Kharge further informed that the next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai, and the date for it will be announced soon.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)