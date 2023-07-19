AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed his views, stating that the central government has failed on all fronts. He highlighted that there was no meeting of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in the last 9 years, but they called one recently. He mentioned that the BJP used to claim "Ek akela sab par bhaari" (One alone is enough to overpower all), but they are not using this slogan now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}